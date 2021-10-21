HBK Investments L P Reduces Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. 11,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

