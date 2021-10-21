HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.01% from the stock’s current price.

LGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Largo Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE LGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 1,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $745.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

