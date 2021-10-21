Head to Head Review: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.77 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.46 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12% Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Vedanta.

Summary

Vedanta beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

