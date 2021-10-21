Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 992,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 205,551 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

