Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

