HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.
