HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

