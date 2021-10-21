Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 15,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,531. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 3.36.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 490.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.