Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 15,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,531. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 3.36.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 490.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
