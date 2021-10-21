Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HFEL stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 314.92. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £454.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.93.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
