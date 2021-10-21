Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HFEL stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 314.92. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £454.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.93.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

