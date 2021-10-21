Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HCCI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $735.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

