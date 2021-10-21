Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hess were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $2,971,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hess by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.85 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.