HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $366.22

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.22 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 389 ($5.08). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 922,261 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

