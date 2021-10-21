Hillman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 20,296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 279,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.56. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.