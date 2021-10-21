Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,617,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,263 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.