Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 3.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

PAA stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

