HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $479.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

