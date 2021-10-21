Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

