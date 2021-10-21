Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,160 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,575,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,340,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $215.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $219.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.59. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.