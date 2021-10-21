Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Eagle Bancorp worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.