Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,940 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Navient worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

