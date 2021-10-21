Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

