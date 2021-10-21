Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $245.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $137.72 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

