Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,870 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

