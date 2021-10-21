Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

HBMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Howard Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.