HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.59 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

