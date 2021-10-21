HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.69-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

HP stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

