Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $62,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after acquiring an additional 471,737 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $103,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.