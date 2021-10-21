HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HMCO opened at $9.84 on Thursday. HumanCo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

