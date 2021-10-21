Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBDRY. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.