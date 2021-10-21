Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.14 ($14.28).

IBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

