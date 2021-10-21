ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Insider Buys £1,983.52 in Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.52 ($2,591.48).

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.15) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.33. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.