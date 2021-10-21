Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $13,288.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00068323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00102348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.00 or 0.99813550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.06444251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

