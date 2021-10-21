Idavoll Network Market Cap Tops $16.36 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $62,413.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

