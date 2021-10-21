Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inari Medical have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company exited second-quarter 2021 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It witnessed an expansion in its gross margin in the quarter under review. Per management, the robust second-quarter performance reflects the company’s focus on treating and transforming the lives of its patients. Raised revenue outlook for 2021 instills optimism. In the second quarter, the company treated a record number of patients, which bolstered revenues (150% on a year-over-year basis) in the quarter under review, thereby significantly expanding its commercial footprint. However, heavy dependency on the broad adoption of its products remains a concern. Probability of incurring operating losses in the near term is a headwind.”

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,650,451 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

