Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.36% of Incyte worth $67,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,388,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,832,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,913,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Incyte stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

