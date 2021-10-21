INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $515.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.