INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDT stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.