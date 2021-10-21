Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

