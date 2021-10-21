Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 989.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $9,909,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $252.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $254.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

