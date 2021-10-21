Innovative Portfolios Acquires 213 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,100. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

