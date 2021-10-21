Innovative Portfolios Invests $283,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Innovative Portfolios bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Avery Dennison accounts for about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.73. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $134.49 and a twelve month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.