Insider Buying: Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Thierry Garnier acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kingfisher plc has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.