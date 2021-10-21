Insider Buying: Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Buys 527,048 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

