Insider Buying: Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Buys 527,048 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ SGHT opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
