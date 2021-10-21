Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

