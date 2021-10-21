Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $347,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $33.76 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

