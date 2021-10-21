Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

