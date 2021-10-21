Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

