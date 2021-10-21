Insider Selling: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Sells 124,410 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen sold 124,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $1,158,257.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PMBC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 182.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,494 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 498,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.