Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $276,080.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $14,231.95.

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

