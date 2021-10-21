Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 587 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $13,131.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SI-BONE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SI-BONE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

