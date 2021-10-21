Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

