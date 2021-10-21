Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $50.51.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.